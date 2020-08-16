1/1
Betty Darlene (Rowland) Gartrell
1931 - 2020
Jan. 20, 1931 ~ Aug. 5, 2020
Betty Darlene, our beloved mother and grandmother, was raised in Weatherford, OK and was a teacher and school administrator in Pearland, TX. She relocated to Utah in 1990 to be near her grandchildren.
She was a quiet intellectual who loved her books and computer. She developed warm relationships with those that came into her life-family, neighbors and caregivers. People were drawn to her wit and kindness. She was a Christian who maintained her membership in the First Baptist Church of Pearland, TX. She was married to Harold Eugene Gartrell from 1953 to 1998. They had two children: Alan Gartrell (Jean) and Annette Gartrell Papet. Her beloved grandchildren are Claire Davis, Adam Gartrell and Lillian Papet.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Cottonwood Creek MBK Senior Living and Elevation Hospice. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date in Weatherford, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army in Betty's memory.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
