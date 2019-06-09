|
|
1936 ~ 2019
Betty Davenport Mitchell Sevey of Parawon, Utah born January 24, 1936 died May 26, 2019. Married James C. Mitchell in 1952; later divorced. She married Donald D. Sevey in 1977. Betty has five children; Karen, Patty (Neil), Diane (George), Curtis (Christie) Greg.
Don had seven children; Sherilyn (Lex), Collete (Dave), Jim (Kim), Kamie (Myron), David, Nikki (Derek), Donny (Tawnya). Together they had 85 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death; Don, Rachel (granddaughter), Jesse (grandson), Kim, Jake (grandson) George, Neil.
Mother loved her family with all her heart. Betty worked in Retail/ Cosmetics for many years. She also loved Interior Designing. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Sorority in the late 60's. Betty enjoyed road trips to Parawon to visit family. Mom was the greatest shopper, she could never pass up a good bargain or sale. She would shop until she dropped. Our mother is a beautiful soul inside and out, with so much class, strength, kindness and a great sense of humor. Everyone that knew her loved her! Message from your kids: Sweet precious Mother, thank you for your love and the life lessons you taught us. You are still and will always be the essence of who you are. We Love You!! Message from Donny: Mom, thank you for your love, it made me the man I am. Mother battled Auto Immune Disease for 22 years. It was Betty's request to donate her body to science in order to help future generations struggling with this disease. We honored her noble request. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 9 to June 10, 2019