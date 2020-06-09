Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Elayne Johnson Evans

July 9, 1923 ~ June 9, 2019

Thank you for being such a wonderfully supportive and loving aunt. Your cards, calls, and steady presence meant more than you'll ever know. You will always be dearly loved and deeply missed.

~ The extended Evans, Hatch, and Peterson families



