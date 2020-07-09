Betty Gallacher

1923 ~ 2020
Betty Tennant Gallacher, age 96, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born December 22, 1923 in American Falls, Idaho to Appie Harmon and Joseph Tennant, Betty was raised on the family farm in Delco Idaho with her 7 siblings. Her mother passed away when Betty was just 15 years old and her family moved to Salt Lake City. She attended West High School where she met her sweetheart, Ed Gallacher. They were married on September 12, 1946 and later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 28, 1985. The two spent 58 wonderful years together until Ed passed away in 2004. We are comforted to know they are together again.
Betty and Ed raised their four children Kathy, Ann, Eddy and Richard, in the mountains of Utah. Betty loved the outdoors and spent much of her time out in nature with her children. The family owned cabin in Holiday Park, Utah, in the Uinta Mountains where they hosted many family gatherings. They have wonderful memories of spending time in these mountains. They also owned a cabin in Lake Town, Utah, on the shore of Bear Lake. The family loved to spend time here as well and it quickly became Betty's second home and favorite peaceful retreat. Along with her love of nature came a love of gardening. She had a green thumb and her gardens always seemed to thrive, producing beautiful flowers.
Betty was a woman of many talents and wore many different hats during her life. During World War II she contributed to the war effort as an inspector of 30-caliber bullets. She was a volunteer for the SLC Police Department and was influential in decreasing crime in the Olympus Cove area. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and was passionate about Utah's pioneer heritage. Betty also served in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) as both a troop leader and supporter; she was eventually honored by the BSA for her years of service in 1995 at Camp Tracy. Needless to say, Betty was very generous and always willing to do her part.
Her love of service led her to hold many callings as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served a mission in the church's Family History Library where her love of family history grew. She also loved to spend time in the temple and was active in her home ward, the Mount Olympus Stake 8th Ward. Betty had a gift for helping everyone feel welcome and included.
Betty had an adventurous nature and loved to travel. The family took trips around the world, exploring and learning about other cultures. Betty always had a fascinating story to tell or artifact to show about the many different places she has visited. When Ed received his pilot's license, she was always up to joining him for an adventure and made many wonderful memories.
Betty lived a very full and rewarding life. The things that were most important to her were always the simple things: spending time with her family, tending to her gardens, enjoying nature, painting, and reading a good book. Her compassionate nature has been a wonderful example to all who knew her. She is very loved and will be missed by many.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Appie Tennant; 7 siblings; and her beloved husband: Edwin Snow Gallacher.
She is survived by her children: Kathy Gallacher Anderson, Ann (Hiram) Richardson, Edwin (Barbara) Gallacher, & Richard (Joni) Gallacher; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; & many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT. A private family viewing will be held from 8:45 - 9:45 am, prior to services. Those attending services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.wasatchlawn.com