Betty H. Kertamus
1945 ~ 2019
Betty Rose Howe Kertamus passed away with her family by her side on May 2, 2019 after a short battle with leukemia.
Born January 10, 1945 in Salt Lake City to Edgar and Astrid Howe and grew up with seven brothers and sisters. She married Roger Kertamus December 20, 1963 and were married 55 exceptional years.
She treasured her kids and found only one thing that she loved more; her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her role as a mother and grandmother brought her the most joy. She never had a driver's license, but that didn't stop her from taking her kids and grandkids out to have fun and experience things which she called "bummin'", walking or taking the bus all over the Salt Lake valley. She was always prepared; her purse was like Mary Poppins' bag where she could find anything you might need. She was known for her laundry skills and could defeat stains most would think impossible to get out. Her family always came first and she was always generous with whatever she had. She looked for the positive and tried to see the best in people, and faced even her serious illness with little complaint.
She enjoyed bowling and had a lot of fun on her Wednesday league nights. She was a sports fan dedicated to her Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake, and Utah Utes. She never gave up on her team even if things looked grim. She had a kind and gentle nature most of the time, but if her team lost she often talked smack about the other team's players. She was the #1 fan and supporter of any activities her grandkids wanted to try: choir, theater, football, soccer, basketball.
Throughout her life she loved children and took great care of them, and not only raised her own children but helped raise her younger siblings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Just as she had taken care of so many in her life, her family was honored to be able to help her in these last months and days.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband, Roger Kertamus; brothers, John, Ray, Tim, and Dale; sister, Margie; children: Chris (Dan), Cyndi (Justin), Charla (Jonn), Carma (Louis), and Blaine; grandchildren: Brock (Kira), Blake (Suzy), Bryan, Alyssa (Trevor), Kiley (Dani), Alex, Rilyn, Daxton, Kaydee, Brinlyn, Ava, Easton and Keaton; great-grandchildren: Aizik, Zayden, Aria, and Zyon. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dollie; brother, Roy; infant sons, Roger and Dale; and her special friend, Grandma Ruby.
At Betty's request there will be a private family service. Our family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received by so many family, friends, and neighbors. Our hearts are broken but this display of love for our little Betty has helped brighten our spirits. We would like to thank Anita and the nurses at Intermountain Medical Center Infusion Services. Betty had many transfusions and always wished she could pay back the blood bank. In lieu of flowers please donate blood to ARUP which provides an amazing service to so many.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019