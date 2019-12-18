Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Betty Hanson


1924 - 2019
Betty Hanson Obituary
Betty L Hart Hanson
1924 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beautiful and loving mother, Betty L. Hart Hanson, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was born to Clyde & Norma Hart in Soldier Summit on September 22, 1924. She attended East High School where she met her eternal sweetheart, Bob, and they were married for 53 years before he passed away.
Betty loved her family more than anything, and she cherished the many hours she spent with her children & grandchildren. She loved fishing & camping and started the family tradition to spend time on the "bow-hunt". She also loved to cook, knit, and sing, singing in the Allegro Chorus for many years with her mother and sister. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many church callings.
Betty is survived by her brother Ken (Shanna) Hart, her five children, Sharon (Roman), Rob (Joslyne), Dave, (Barbara), Carolee (Mike), Jill (Darrell), her adopted son Morris (Cherri), 17 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, and several nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, brother Bill, sisters Beverly & Thelma, and granddaughter Stacie.
We will all miss you, but know you are in a better place. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Legacy House in Taylorsville and Inspiration Hospice for their loving care. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
