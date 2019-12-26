Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hawker Palmer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hawker Palmer Obituary
Betty Hawker Palmer
1936 ~ 2019
Betty Hawker Palmer, 83, of South Jordan, Utah returned home to a joyous reunion with her late husband David E. Palmer, sons Michael D. Palmer and Elmer Ralph Palmer, daughter Sherri M. Palmer, brothers, sisters, parents, and many others.
Passed away suddenly on Dec. 18th, 2019 surrounded by a large number of her family who were blessed to share in her sacred graduation day.
For service information, visit www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -