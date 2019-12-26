|
|
Betty Hawker Palmer
1936 ~ 2019
Betty Hawker Palmer, 83, of South Jordan, Utah returned home to a joyous reunion with her late husband David E. Palmer, sons Michael D. Palmer and Elmer Ralph Palmer, daughter Sherri M. Palmer, brothers, sisters, parents, and many others.
Passed away suddenly on Dec. 18th, 2019 surrounded by a large number of her family who were blessed to share in her sacred graduation day.
