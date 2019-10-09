|
Betty J Anderson
1930~2019
Spokane, WA-Betty J Anderson passed away on September 28th, 2019, she is now fully known in God's kingdom. Betty was born August 22nd, 1930 in Bridgeland, UT to Albert and Bessie Smith. Her family moved to Park City, UT where she attended school. While attending Park City High School she met Earne H. Anderson, they fell in love, and were married after her graduation in May of 1948. Together they raised three children in Park City.
Betty was a beautician owning and operating the Bonanza Glamour Salon in Park City. She then went to work at the Silver King Bank in Park City, in 1979 she went to work at the Continental Bank in Salt Lake City until she retired in 1985.
Betty lived a life of service to her community. She helped coordinate the Park City Ski Club, was a Kiwanis club member, and loved being a part of the Red Hats. Her service to the community was her faith in action, she was an active member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she experienced so much joy with her church family. In retirement, Betty and Earne were members of the Rolling Phones spending many summers camping with their family and friends. Following Earne's passing Betty moved to Cedarwood at Sandy where she made numerous friends and enjoyed being involved in the community.
Betty was known for her smile and caring personality. She enjoyed entertaining, especially at her Hollowdale Drive home where everyone was welcome and well fed. She loved God and loved people well. Her family will always be grateful for the way she lived out Christ love to each one of us.
Betty is survived by her children Albert Eric "Rick" Anderson, Laurie Weil (Auggie), and her adopted daughter Terri Ann Sullivan (Alan) Macias. Betty has 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Earne of 67 years and her son Earne Blaine Anderson.
We will miss her great smile and her constant care. "She is dancing".
Please join our family to celebrate Betty on Saturday October 12, 2019, 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 8575 So. 700 E. Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held on Friday October 11th Lake Hills Memorial Mortuary 10055 So. State, Sandy from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers please donate generously to Good Shepherd Luther Church Outreach programs or the Utah State Fireman's Association.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019