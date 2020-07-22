1/2
Betty Janet Webb
1927 - 2020
Betty Janet Sanford Webb
1927 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Betty Janet Sanford Webb, 92, beloved wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and true friend peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on July 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City with family by her side. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a funeral will not be held. A graveside service will be limited to family. Janet will be laid to rest next to her husband on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84106. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Burial
01:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
