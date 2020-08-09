Betty Jean Bell

1930~2020

Betty (Robertson) Bell, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home August 2, 2020. She was born March 19, 1930 in Midway, Utah. She met and married the love of her life, Eugene L. Bell, September 20, 1948. They had six children; Glen Bell, Gary (Penny) Bell, Bonna (Bill) Witham, Brent (Sandy) Bell, Peggy Bell, Phyllis (Tom) Nielsen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, two sons; Glen and Brent Bell. Graveside services will be held August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store