Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
West Jordan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4825 W. 7000 S.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
West Jordan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4825 W. 7000 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Coats Anderson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Coats Anderson Obituary
Betty Jean Coats Anderson
1932 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the West Jordan Church Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 4825 W. 7000 S. Viewings will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, 6-8:00 p.m. and Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00-11:45 a.m. at the West Jordan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. To view the full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now