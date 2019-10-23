Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Betty Delinger
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
2835 S. 2855 W.
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
2835 S. 2855 W.
West Valley City, UT
Betty Jo Delinger Obituary
Betty Jo Park Gray Delinger
1935 ~ 2019
Betty Jo passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home surrounded be her loving family. She was born in American Fork, UT on February 20, 1935 to Earl and Naomi Frederick.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 2835 S. 2855 W. West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
