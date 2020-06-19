Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Betty Marie Mascarenas

Oct 12, 1945 ~ Jun 19, 2019

It has been a year since your passing. You are deeply missed by your family; husband Herman; children Tony (Wendy), Danny, Annette; grandchildren Totyana (Mike), Nick, Tenasia, Corbyn, and great grandson Trey. We will always love you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store