In Loving Memory
On April 2,1929 the world was a bright and happy place as Gus and Lillie Elizabeth Langford Lambson welcomed a beautiful baby girl Elizabeth Jane Lambson, as she was named for her mother and great grandmother, came into their world. Her dad said you can name her anything you want but I am going to call her Betty and so it was Betty Lambson began her life. She was born in Panguitch, Utah at her aunts home, but came home to Antimony where she was raised. When she came home she was greeted by her older brother Fount Lambson and a sister Kathryn Lambson (Brinkerhoff) who was one year older. Later on she got another sister Mary Ann Lambson (Gillins).
She met Fay Marshall at the horse races in Panguitch after he returned from serving in the Philippines in WW II. They dated throughout the summer, dancing the nights away at Shady Dell & Purple Sage; they were married Oct 7, 1946 in Parowan by Bishop Jess Gyman.
They made their home in Minersville. They were blessed with five children, Elaine (Dale) Baldwin, Greg (Marlene) Marshall, Tommy Marshall (deceased), Grace (Scott) Bealer, Sidney Jo (Jennifer) Marshall. They were active in community and church affairs. Fay and Betty sealed their love for eternity May 9,1953 in the St. George Temple.
Betty worked with Fay at the farm but was always able to have a fantastic meal on the table, even when he brought home 4 or 5 extra men to eat or stay a day or two with no warning. She was generous with her home and took in numerous people who needed a place to stay for a while. She worried about them the rest of her life, especially Rosa Ortiz and her two small children who became part of the family.
Betty returned home to her Heavenly Father after several years of struggles with various health problems on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fay Marshall, son Tommy Marshall, and Brother Fount Lambson. Funeral services will be held in the building she worked so hard to raise funds for, Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Minersville 1st Ward. A viewing will be Friday, May 10th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday May 11, 2019 from 11 to 12:30. Betty leaves a posterity of five children, 15 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way. Survived by sisters Kathryn Brinkerhoff and MaryAnn Gillins, brothers in-law Walt Messenger and Donald Jones.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2019