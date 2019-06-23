|
Betty Mascarenas
1945 ~ 2019
Betty Marie Mascarenas, 73, of Riverton, Utah, passed away after losing her battle to cancer on June 19, 2019. She was born October 12, 1945, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Ray Martinez and Vera Aranda. She was the fourth of their six children. She spent her childhood in Colorado. She married the love of her life, Herman Mascarenas, on April 15, 1965.
She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and daughter. She was passionate about her family. She was very warm and welcoming. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flowers, reading, and working on her embroidery.
Betty is survived by her husband Herman; sons Tony (Wendy) and Danny; daughter Annette; four grandchildren Totyana (Mike), Nicholas, Tenasia, and Corbyn; and one great grandchild Trey; as well as five siblings and her mother.
Her passing is preceded in death by her father Ray.
A viewing will be held Monday June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 W. 12600 S. Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 25 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Cemetery, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 23 to June 30, 2019