Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Lakeridge 11th Ward
7825 W. Sharon Drive (3340 So.)
Magna, UT
Betty May Plott


1930 - 2019
Betty May Plott Obituary
Betty May Mower Plott
1930 ~ 2019
Betty May Mower Plott, 88, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1930 in Salt Lake City to Frances May Meads and John Herbert Mower.
Survived by her children: Gary (Corrinne), Vickie (Paul) Daraban, and Ted; 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Lakeridge 11th Ward, 7825 W. Sharon Drive (3340 So.), Magna, UT. Viewings will be held on Sunday, July 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 West 2700 South, Magna and Monday at the Church from 10-10:45 a.m.
Full obituary, www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019
