"I Loved My Children More Than Anything"
OREM/HELPER, UT-Betty Lourene Ori Nichols, our loving mother, awesome grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully June 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a very kind, smart and often times a humorous woman loved by many. To us, she was the perfect mom.
Betty was born in Helper, Utah on March 6, 1932 to Emilio and Kathryn Poyer Ori. She grew up in Carbon County where she attended school in Spring Canyon, Helper Junior High and Carbon High School where she graduated in 1950. She went on to St. Benedict's School of Nursing in Ogden, Utah, graduating in 1953. After graduation, she returned to Helper and worked in the Helper Clinic for four years.
She married Robert Nichols, her high school sweetheart and love of her life August 28, 1954 at St. Anthony Parish in Helper, Utah upon his return from the Korean Conflict. They lived in Spring Glen, Utah and started their family. In 1959, they moved to Salt Lake City. Later they moved to Anaheim, California where she worked at Anaheim General Hospital for three years. They returned to Orem in 1969 where she returned to work at American Fork Hospital. Her 22-year career there began as a staff nurse, promoted to Manager of the Operating Room, and later becoming the Assistant Director of Nursing. She truly enjoyed her profession, her staff and continued to work at hospitals as a volunteer. In 2015, she received a Healthcare Heroes award for her healthcare professionalism as a volunteer in the state. In 2016, she received a Frist Humanitarian Award for her volunteer efforts.
She loved her family and was always there if needed. She was a devoted daughter in the care of her parents. In her words, "they were the best" and as their grandchildren, we would say the same. Adored by her grandchildren, she truly defined what it meant to be a perfect grandmother. She loved taking care of and spending time with them. We will miss our times at the dinner table with assigned seating, lively discussion and great food.
She is survived by her son Robert (Nancy) Nichols Orem, UT; daughter Lori Eckles Draper UT; grandchildren Cammie (Ed) Cable Draper, UT; Chad Eckles Alexandria, VA; Alexandrea (Clint) Johnson Orem, UT; great-grandchildren Ariana and Dominic Cable Draper, UT, Sophie and Aurora Johnson Orem, UT. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law Kim Eckles.
We would like to thank all the staff at Ashford Assisted Living & Memory Care of Draper for all the care and kindness to our mother. We could not have asked for more.
Graveside service, Friday, June 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Mt. View Cemetery, Helper, Utah. The family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.