Betty Clark Ruff

1921 - 2020

Betty Clark Ruff was born February 8, 1921 in Beaver, Utah, and passed away November 26th, 2020 at age 99. She was the eldest of two daughters of Hiram William Clark and Marie McGregor. They lived in Salt Lake City in the early years, but her father's job took her to Denver, where she spent most of her growing-up years through high school. After her father's death, the family moved back to Salt Lake to be near family. Betty decided to attend BYU so she could study organ with Gerrit deJong. She was an excellent student and during the summers she worked at Zion National Park. She was both Homecoming Queen and Valedictorian, and also worked on the yearbook, where she met her husband.

She and Bob Ruff were married in 1943 in Americus, Georgia, while he was in Air Force pilot training during World War II. On his return from Italy their marriage was sealed in the Salt Lake temple in 1944.

She was expert at languages and music (especially the organ), and she loved to travel with her husband on his many work and Church assignments. She dedicated her life to her family and Church, and had great faith and a positive outlook on life. She is survived by her children...Lynn, Roger, Robin and Susan, who loved her dearly. Her husband, G. Robert Ruff and her oldest son, A. Robert Ruff and 2 grandchildren preceded her in death. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will held via the Internet on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The link for the funeral will be posted at: //www.larkinmortuary.com.

She will be buried at Larkin Sunset Lawn cemetery in Salt Lake City.



