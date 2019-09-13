Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty T. North

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty T. North Obituary
In loving memory of Betty T. North, born in Milford, Utah to her parents Leland L. Tannlund and Annie Graff Tannlund Pymm. Betty was reunited with her loving husband, Richard, September 11, 2019. Betty and Richard were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 17, 1945 and raised six wonderful children. They have 19 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Betty was always a teacher. She served in the auxiliaries of the Church as a teacher and in-service instructor where she gained a great love and knowledge of the gospel. She also gave years of service as a volunteer in the LDS Welfare and Social Services, where she was the first director of volunteer services. She has given many hours of community service and she always gave credit for the things she was able to do to her Heavenly Father. Because of this she has always felt His spirit and followed his guidance.
Betty's life "simply said in song" is I am a Child of God with parents kind and dear, I Believe in Christ, Because I Have Been Given Much I too must give, and Families Can Be Together Forever.
Betty is survived by her children: James Richard (Marian) North, Russell T. (Susan) North, Jane (Kenneth J.) Naylor, Julie (James) North-Brown, Nancy Jensen, Laurel (Todd) Schwendiman, and her brother Emil L. Tannlund in Orange, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard North, her son-in-law James Brown, and great-grandson Elias.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Intermountain Health Care or the missionary, temple, perpetual education, or humanitarian funds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Many thanks to the staff, caregivers and members of the branches of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Legacy as well as Bristol Hospice for their love, care and devotion to Betty.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00-11:00 am at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A private graveside service will follow. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now