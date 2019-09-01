|
Calder, Betty Vaughn
March 15, 1929 ~
August 22, 2019
Most loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great- Great Grandmother, Auntie and Friend peacefully passed away August 22, 2019 of natural causes.
Betty loved her family, the American Legion, baseball, basketball, pasta, seafood, pasta, chocolate and travel. Betty gave thousands of hours serving her community, Veterans and the Nation. Betty served as National President of the American Legion Auxiliary 1989-1990. While raising seven children, Betty was involved in the P.T.A., Little League Baseball (Beehive League), Girls State as well as many leadership positions in the Utah American Legion Auxiliary. Betty gave her time volunteering over 35 years at the Salt Lake City VA Hospital. While serving as National President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Betty represented over one million members and their families while visiting all 50 states, Central America,Mexico, Canada, Europe, Korea, Taiwan and Australia.
Betty was born in Salt Lake City in 1929 and attended West High School (Go Panthers) and L.D.S. Business College. She was married to her loving husband William (Bill) Calder for forty nine years until he passed. Later in life Betty spent her time with Sweet Heart Oreste "Rusty" Frazzini traveling and enjoying life in Sun City West, AZ. Betty is survived by daughters and son in law Lynda, Launa (Al Evans), Lisa. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her loving partner Rusty. Betty will be greatly missed as she reunites with those who left before her Gladys Crowton (mother), William M. Calder (husband)and her children Leslie, Larry, Leland (Calder), Lou Ann (Jacobson), and grandson Alex Calder. "I have had a good life, be kind to each other."- Betty V. Calder. Services to be held September 3rd at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood, SLC, Utah. Visitation from 10-11am, Graveside Services at 11:00am. Memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019