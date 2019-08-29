Home

Family Funeral Care Utah
13001 South 3600 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 253-2795
Beulah Betts
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Granger West Third Ward Building
4460 West Cortney Drive (2925 South)
West Valley City, UT
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Granger West Third Ward Building
4460 West Cortney Drive (2925 South)
West Valley City, UT
Beulah Summers Betts


1934 - 2019
Beulah Summers Betts Obituary
Beulah
Summers Betts
January 19, 1934 -
August 23, 2019
Our mother, grandmother and friend, Beulah, passed away Friday, August 23 after a short illness. Beulah was preceded in death by her son, Stephen; sisters: Neva (Eugene) Rasmussen, Vivian (Norman) Jenkins, Lila (John) Martin, and Etta; and her parents: Alice and James. She is survived by sons: Don and Douglas; sister, Viola (Larry) Rindall; and her grandchildren: Dawn, Carrie, Holly, Braydon and Starr. A viewing will be held Saturday, August 31 at 9:45 a.m. at the Granger West Third Ward Building at 4460 West Cortney Drive (2925 South), West Valley City followed by a graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park located at 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City at 11 a.m. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.utahfamilyfuneralcare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
