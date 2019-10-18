|
|
Beverlee Birschell Varanakis
"Bunnie"
Salt Lake City, Utah-On October 14, 2019, Bunnie passed away peacefully in her home after a 9 year "Battle Royale" with cancer.
Through sheer strength of character, Bunnie fought this disease with courage, grace, optimism and a sense of humor. Just the way she lived her entire life. Even as her health declined in recent months, Bunnie remained cheerful and optimistic about the steady stream of friends and family who came to visit.
Bunnie is preceded in death by her parents William B. Bell and Helen L. Bell and Granddaughter Casey Christensen. Bunnie is survived by her husband John Varanakis, her Son - Spencer B. Christensen (Chris), her Daughter - Cris Baker (Scott) Five grandchildren, Three Great Grandchildren.
If you didn't find Bunnie on the golf course, you could find her bowling, decked out in Utah Red for tailgating or on her way to Mesquite. She was always excited to go on another one of John's famous Jeep ride adventures,
Her beautiful, cheerful and optimistic personality will be truly missed.
Cathy, words cannot express what a true friend and "sister" you were to Bunnie. You were totally there for her through the good times and bad. " Thank You ' to her granddaughter, Sadie, your special relationship with her was remarkable
To everyone else who came to visit, brought food and well wishes. Bunnie truly appreciated it. A special thanks to all the staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital and especially the hospice nurses who cared for Bunnie in her final days.
There will be a viewing held on Sunday, October 20th, from 6 - 8 pm with a Trisagion service at 7 pm Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Funeral services Monday, October 21st at 10 am Saint Anna Greek Orthodox Church 3015 Creek Road Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84093. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Saint Anna Capital Campaign. Bunnie truly believed that: You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019