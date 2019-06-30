Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kaysville 18th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1091 N 50 E
Kaysville, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaysville 18th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1091 N 50 E
Kaysville, UT
Beverley Jeanne Lundstrom


1929 - 2019
Beverley Jeanne Lundstrom Obituary
Beverley Jeanne Lundstrom
1929~2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville 18th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1091 N 50 E, Kaysville, Utah 84037. Viewings will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1041 North Main St., Farmington, Utah 84025, 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10-10:45 a.m. at the Kaysville 18th Ward Chapel. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery. To view the full obituary, go to: www.russonmortuary.com/listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019
Read More
