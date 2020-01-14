Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Beverly Doman


1953 - 2020
Beverly Doman Obituary
Beverly "Bevie" Kelsch Doman
1953 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Beverly 66, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday January 4th, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Beverly was born April 16, 1953 in Murray, Utah to Louis Alma Kelsch and Susannah Marriott Barlow.
Beverly married Mark K. Doman on February 19, 1972.
Bevie was a dedicated, loving, wife, mother, grandmother and best friend to all she met. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and loved ones.
She is survived by her Husband Mark, Daughter Brooke, Son in law Ryan, Grandchildren Jacob, Derek, Emily, Brothers; Glen, Randee, Sisters; Carolyn, Shirlee, along with a large loving extended family.
She is proceded in death by her Father Louis, Mother Susannah, Stepfather Heber Smith, Sisters; Sharyn, Joyce, Brothers; Gerald, Donald.
Her celebration of life will be held on Wednesday January 15 at 11:00am with the family gathering to begin at 10:00am at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
