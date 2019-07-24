|
|
Beverly Ellen Johnson
1930 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Beverly Johnson, 88, passed away July 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on November 18, 1930 in Salt Lake City to William and Elizabeth Heffernan. She had two older sisters, Alice and Bette. She graduated from East High School, she loved her East High Leopards. She married her sugar daddy, Dean Herbert Johnson, on September 2nd 1949 in Salt Lake City. They had two children together, one son and one daughter, Jeff and Kathy. They were an example to all of what love looks like.
Beverly enjoyed music, dancing, pictures, baseball, and meeting and talking to everyone. She loved watching birds and going to see the deer at the cemetery. She loved her family, and friends. She had many friends, from life long friends from high school to her local pharmacist (Cal). She had pictures of everyone and looked at them every morning.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Steve), daughter in law Karla, 5 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren and her second daughter, Nettie. She loved her family very much, and they all loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean, son Jeff, and her sisters Alice and Bette.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:45-10:45am prior to the services. Burial will be at Salt Lake City Cemetery. Please share a memory at larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 24, 2019