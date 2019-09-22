|
|
Beverly Frances Cronin Lloyd
Jan 29, 1926 ~ Sept 19, 2019
Our beloved and intelligent mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (GG) Beverly Frances Cronin Lloyd, age 93, passed away September 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Beverly was the only child born to Mary Fitzgerald Cronin and John Bernard Cronin. She was born January 29, 1926 in her grandmother Tillie's home in Provo, Utah. She grew up in a small mining community in Eureka, Utah. Beverly attended Tintic High School and loved to play the clarinet in the band. She completed high school early then attended Brigham Young University where she received her Bachelor degree in Business.
During her senior year at BYU, Beverly met John (Jack) Hugh Lloyd and later married him December 10, 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, March 23, 1964. They had three children: Jane, John and Rick.
Beverly loved reading and the importance of learning. After raising her young children, she taught 2nd and 5th grade at Bella Vista Elementary. She later attended the University of Utah to receive her Master of Education, August 1972. In March 1984, Beverly received her Doctor of Philosophy in Cultural Foundations of Education.
Beverly worked for Jordan School District for many years as a reading consultant, a GEMS coordinator for the gifted and talented program, a federal program director and finally as an area assistant superintendent. She loved the work she did and believed retirement was "for the birds". Beverly had many leadership roles with Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Delta Kappa and the UCIRA.
She loved playing golf and being a member of the Willow Creek Country Club with her husband. She loved art, painting, creativity and music. She encouraged reading, art and learning with all of her grandchildren. She was an active member of the LDS church and served in numerous callings.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, mother, father and granddaughter. She is survived by her daughter Jane (Drake deceased), son John (Carolee), son Rick (Shauna), ten grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Willow Creek LDS 9th Ward Building at 2115 East Creek Road, Sandy, Utah. The viewing will be held Monday, September 23 from 7:00-9:00 P.M. at the LDS building. Interment will be at the Wasatch Lawn Cemetery (3401 South Highland Drive) following the funeral services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019