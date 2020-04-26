|
|
Beverly Peterson Hansen
1938~2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Beverly Ann Peterson Hansen, age 81, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020.
Beverly was born in Woodland, Utah on July 10, 1938 to Noel and Irma Peterson. As a farmer's daughter, she learned the value of hard work and commitment. When she was 14, she met our dad, Cameron E. Hansen, aka 'the Park City boy', at a dance. He caught her eye, but she had plans of her own and went on to finish school as valedictorian of South Summit High, (1956) and moved to the big city of Salt Lake for work and school. Bev and Cam reconnected and were married in Woodland, Utah in 1959. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple in 1970.
At a young age, she was stricken with rheumatoid arthritis, but that did not slow her down. She found value in a healthy diet and daily exercise and spent years walking hundreds of miles with dear friends. This routine proved to keep her healthy and able to do most activities, without many limitations. She admired others' athletic abilities and loved to talk about all sports, including little league, high school, collegiate and professional levels - there was always a game to play or watch.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Beverly loved serving and ministering in the Relief Society. She lovingly made time for others by making meals, being a good listener and keeping confidences. Church service was her way of life. She supported Cameron in his many callings and served with him at the Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples and as Conference Center and Addiction Recovery Program missionaries. She was fiercely loyal to our father and was the ultimate caretaker, especially in the last year of his life.
Upon retirement, Bev and Cam lived in St. George, American Fork and eventually returned to Cottonwood Heights. They loved all family activities and their vacations were frequent, cherished and focused on building memories and visiting with those who were away. Mom's legacy of faith, obedience and testimony of our Savior will remain with us throughout eternity.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Cameron, father, mother, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her children, son Alan (Joni) Hansen, daughters Andrea (David) Ludlow, Alison (Flynn) Andrizzi, and Cydney (Damon) Dixon, 13 grandchildren, three great-granddaughters and sister, Lois Carlile.
We sincerely thank the caregivers at Beacon Crest Senior Living and Inspiration Hospice for loving and comforting our mother during such an unprecedented time with the challenges surrounding COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, consider taking your family to dinner and give each other a hug.
A graveside service will be streamed live on April 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial. Entombment will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020