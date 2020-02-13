|
Beverly Sutherland Clove Chandler passed away on February 10, 2020 from natural causes. Born in Provo, Utah on November 3, 1922, she graduated from South High School in 1940. She married Vene ("Tim") Clove on April 6, 1942. Living in Cedar City, she was a homemaker and worked in several occupations until Tim's death in 1971. She married Leslie Chandler of Salt Lake City in 1981. They lived in Salt Lake City until Leslee's death in 2004. Beverly took pride in homemaking and worked in various occupations. Her hobby was loving and caring for everyone she met.
Beverly is survived by her son Randy; and daughter Carol; her sister Nancy Asay; and brother Neil Sutherland; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at noon at Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N Main St. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Beverly's family would like to thank Welcome Home Assisted Living in Bountiful for all their love and care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020