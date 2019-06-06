|
Bill Allen Galster
April 11, 1932 ~ June 4, 2019
My beloved husband Bill who was born in Kenosha, WI.
He served in the military during the Korean War. He married Rita, on Sept. 24, 1955 in Kenosha. He has 5 wonderful children, Richard, Christine, David, Marjorie and Patrick. His love was hunting and fishing especially the 12 years in Alaska. Upon retiring he built his own tug boat which was quite an accomplishment. He made his career as a zoo physiologist. After coming to Utah he had many jobs pertaining to his profession.
Survived by Rita his wife, his five children, 11 grand children and one great grand child. Rita and Bill had 63 wonderful years together.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 5:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to use the valet parking on the north side of the building. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes, 670 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019