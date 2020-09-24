1/1
Bill Burt Green
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Burt Green
1928 ~ 2020
Bill Burt Green passed away on September 13, 2020. He was born July 7, 1928 and grew up in Tooele, Utah. Bill was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the University of Utah and was a member of the basketball team.
Bill married Margene S. Green in 1950. They resided in Salt Lake City and Denver, Colorado. Bill worked in sales and management during his career. After Margene's passing, Bill returned to Utah. He married Elaine Jepperson in 2015 and enjoyed his friendship with her family.
Bill was a passionate fan of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, and the University of Utah. He attended the Super Bowl, the first Colorado Rockies game, and the Fiesta bowl with his family. He loved to travel and go on cruises.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Kerrie (Bill), three grandchildren and their spouses, ten great-grandchildren, and two sisters-in-laws. Bill's son, Scott, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service was held at the Salt Lake Cemetery for his family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved