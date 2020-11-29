My Dad was the sweetest and most kind Dad. He married my Mom Lucy when I was five years old and the first year I lived at the Peruvian Lodge in Alta Utah where he taught me to ski. They met the ski season before when my Mom worked at the lodge. She asked him to dance and he said he didn't know how. She said I'll teach you to dance if you teach me to ski and the rest is history! They both had a passion for skiing and skied almost every weekday during the ski season. They also enjoyed ice dancing, ballroom dancing, x-cross country skiing and in the summer bike riding, golfing, tennis, hiking and swimming.
In 1957 they bought an acre lot close to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon to be close to skiing. They spent five year building a house and paid for it as they went along. They lived in this location with an awesome view of the Wasatch Mountains for 60 years
They raised three children Laurie, Steve and Jeff. They had 3 grandchildren from their daughter Laurie: Ryan Bushnell, Amy Bushnell (McRory) and Allison Bushnell. Five great grandchildren, Josh and Kate Bushnell and Conor, Aidan and Maeve McRory.
I love you Dad, you will be dearly missed.
1/1