Bill Cook
June 13, 1925 to Nov. 21, 2020
Sandy, Utah - Born and raised in Duluth, MN, Bill grew up playing hockey, football and was a ski jumper with his brother Don as his sidekick. He was known for his warm smile and welcoming nature, was easy going and loved by all. Bill moved to Alta, Utah in the early 1950's because of his love for skiing. He was a veteran ski instructor at Alf Engen's Ski School for over 20 years and when not skiing he was an IBEW electrician. Highly respected for his talents as an instructor, Bill was requested for lessons from skiers around the world. Bill met his wife of 57 years, Lucy, at Alta and together they lived a life dedicated to skiing and sports. Bill is survived by his children Laurie Cook (Bushnell), Steve Cook and Jeff Cook, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Bill is joining Lucy on the ski slopes in heaven and will be dearly missed.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
My Dad was the sweetest and most kind Dad. He married my Mom Lucy when I was five years old and the first year I lived at the Peruvian Lodge in Alta Utah where he taught me to ski. They met the ski season before when my Mom worked at the lodge. She asked him to dance and he said he didn't know how. She said I'll teach you to dance if you teach me to ski and the rest is history! They both had a passion for skiing and skied almost every weekday during the ski season. They also enjoyed ice dancing, ballroom dancing, x-cross country skiing and in the summer bike riding, golfing, tennis, hiking and swimming.
In 1957 they bought an acre lot close to the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon to be close to skiing. They spent five year building a house and paid for it as they went along. They lived in this location with an awesome view of the Wasatch Mountains for 60 years
They raised three children Laurie, Steve and Jeff. They had 3 grandchildren from their daughter Laurie: Ryan Bushnell, Amy Bushnell (McRory) and Allison Bushnell. Five great grandchildren, Josh and Kate Bushnell and Conor, Aidan and Maeve McRory.
I love you Dad, you will be dearly missed.
Laurie (Lauren) Bushnell
Daughter
