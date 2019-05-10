|
|
Bill J. Young
1930 ~ 2019
Murray Utah - Billy (Bill) James Young, 88 passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home of 65 years in Murray, after battling respiratory illness.
The son of Clara (Cotton), and William Albert Young, he was born, raised, and was a life-long resident of Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in a rough neighborhood, and told many stories of jumping trains and disappearing back east for weeks. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force. He also raised his four young children alone after losing their mother, Carol Young, in 1964. He took pride in being a blue collar worker and a Teamsters Union member, working in many positions in the concrete industry; from plant foreman to, becoming an artist at concrete finishing. In his retirement he would often wish that he could return to the job that he loved driving concrete truck and delivering to the contractors that were his friends.
On weekends Bill enjoyed taking his kids, friends and family, boating. He always loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting. He involved his family in events with the Wasatch Archery Club, and won many tournaments. He loved traveling, and his favorite destinations were camping in Yellowstone, and taking his RV along the Northwest Coastline. Because of his love of reading, he had a world wide range of knowledge.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Janice (Jan) Holt; his children: Jaylene (Mont) Bone, Bill (Sadie) Young, Darla (Dan) Reece, Jim (Barbie) Young; his (12) grandchildren; and (15) great-grandchildren; and Jan's boys: David, Gary,and Steve; Bill's remaining sisters: Pat Christensen and Lois (Rex) Sedgwick. Preceded in death by his first wife, and mother of his kids, Carol Young; and by his sisters Marge (Hugh) Burnett and June (Eldon) Hood.
A viewing will be held Monday May 13, 2019, from 10 am - 12 noon at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 pm, at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine St., Murray, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019