Bill Johnson
1942~2019
10/9/1942-12/17/2019
Died peacefully in his home surrounded by his girls. He is survived by wife Judy, daughter Janie Maughan, grandson Carson Maughan, granddaughter Amanda Maughan, grandson Dillon Perry and granddaughter Katelynn Perry.
Bill was raised in Kansas. He was 8th of ten brothers and sisters. Bill and Judy were married for 58 years.
Bill met everyone with a smile and a firm handshake. He had a great personality and was liked by all he met.
He retired from Boart Longyear in 2000 after 25 years of service. He is preceded in death by daughter Kimberlee Johnson. We would like to thank Hilltop Methodist Church and all the people that have visited and sent flowers. We have such love and gratitude for the Hospice caregivers and the caregivers at Sunrise of Sandy.
A celebration of life will be held in January, after the holidays.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019