Bill Morgan Nordin
1933 ~ 2019
Bill Morgan Nordin lived 86 incredible years on God's green earth! He was born on July 8, 1933 in Paris, Arkansas to Sidney and Minnie Grace Nordin. He was the sixth of nine children, Nell, Sidney, Mildred, Edna Earl, Betty, Ward, Pat and John. He spent his early childhood in the hills of Arkansas. At age 13, he headed West with his family out to "Dear ole Dragerton" Utah in 1946. He met Mickie Carter there at a Junior High dance. They dated in high school and after five years they were married in 1955. Together they raised two children, Brent and Jama, and were later blessed with six beautiful grandchildren that he adored. As a family, they shared much fun, adventure and travel. Bill was an involved, protective, loving father and was always there to help and advise. He worked hard to provide a good life for his family and wore many hats along the way, as a Coal Miner, Postal Worker, Police Officer, Medical Tech, and Sales Executive. He enjoyed successful, long careers at the University of Utah (where he became a Rabid UTE Fan!) and at Security National Life/Memorial Estates where he was the top Sales Executive for over 20 years running! Several years after their kids were up and out, Bill and Mickie divorced after forty years of marriage. He lived out the rest of his life as a bachelor, enjoying his kids, grandkids, good friends, church, travel, sports (Go Utes!), golf, crooning sweet country tunes and "cuttin' a mean rug" to the Jitterbug every time he got a chance! Our loving Dad, Papa, Son, Brother and friend passed away October 8, 2019 of natural causes from advanced age. Bill is survived by his son Brent (Janene), daughter Jama (Barkly), six grandchildren and siblings Pat Evans and John Nordin.
A "Celebration of Life Service" will be held Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East Bengal Blvd. (7600 South). There will be a visitation one hour prior. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.memorialutah.com
Our family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff at the Veterans Hospital, Highland Rehabilitation Center and all his friends and the Director Julie Black and her team at the Coventry Care Center. Bill always loved and got a big kick out of kids. In lieu of flowers he would have preferred donations be made to the Primary Children's Hospital.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019