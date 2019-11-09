|
|
Heber William (Bill) Sartor Jr.
1936 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Bill passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 83. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the North Point 3rd Ward,1467 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City and again on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11-11:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at the same address. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan. For the full obituary, please refer to memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019