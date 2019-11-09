Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Point 3rd Ward
1467 North Morton Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
North Point 3rd Ward
1467 North Morton Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
North Point 3rd Ward
1467 North Morton Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Sartor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Sartor


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Sartor Obituary
Heber William (Bill) Sartor Jr.
1936 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Bill passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 83. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the North Point 3rd Ward,1467 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City and again on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11-11:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at the same address. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan. For the full obituary, please refer to memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -