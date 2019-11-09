|
William "Bill" Bowden
1946 ~ 2019
William Thomas (Bill) Bowden passed away at his residence in Sandy, UT on October 27, 2019 at the age of 73. Bill was born in Globe, AZ on October 12, 1946 to Archie and Agnes Bowden.
Bill attended schools in Globe and graduated from Globe High School in 1964. After graduation Bill attended Northern Arizona University until he enlisted in the Navy. During the Vietnam War, Bill served two tours to Vietnam. After the Navy, Bill began working in sales, most recently with State Trailer Supply in Salt Lake City, UT.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Archie & Agnes; and sister Lucille Jane. Bill is survived, missed and loved by his sister, Shirley (Carl) Besner, Sandy, UT; nieces Jaynee Besner, Riverton, UT; Karla Butler, Las Vegas, NV; nephew, Bill Besner (Donna), Sandy, UT; many great and great great nieces and nephews and friends.
Bill will be laid to rest at Utah State Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, UT, with a private family gathering at a later date. Assisting the family is McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019