|
|
Bill J. Williams
In Loving Memory
Bill Williams, brother, uncle and good friend passed away on July 30, 2019. He was 63 years old and will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by brother and constant companion Dan Williams, brother, Lou Williams (Holly), sisters Michele Williams and Pat Tischendorf (Richard), seven nieces and nephews, and his ex-wife and friend Cindy Shirley.
Bill enjoyed his 33-year career at Hill Air Force Base, where he was known as a top Landing Gear Technician. He was loved for his light-hearted, jovial personality, where he brought a smile to all those he met. He always spoke highly of his friends and management at HAFB.
Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, barbecuing, family parties, visiting flea markets, yard sales, farmers markets and the Salt Lake Arts Festivals. He also enjoyed the challenge of repairing old cars and riding his motorcycle. And as many may know, he could always be seen wearing his trademark shorts and "flip-flops," come rain or shine.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1375 E Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Visitation from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. in the parish church. Bill will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 15 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street, Salt Lake City.
A special thanks to his friends and coworkers at Hill AFB, for their outreach and support.
Obituary and condolences can be found at premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019