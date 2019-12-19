|
May 22, 1925 ~ Dec 15, 2019
Billie J. Stirland, 94, passed away at her home on December 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones and her faithful little dog. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary on 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City.
Billie was born on May 22, 1925 to William and Luella Jacklin. She graduated from Granite High School and attended the University of Utah. On May 6, 1949, she married the love of her life, Robert Stirland. They were married for 67 years and enjoyed a fun, loving relationship.
Billie was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She was a devoted homemaker and her house was always immaculate. In her younger years, she loved to entertain and would throw elegant dinner parties for friends and family.
In her later years, her favorite outings were getaways to Wendover with Bob to play the slots for a few days.
Billie is survived by her two daughters Robyn (Ken) Passarella and Kimberly (Scott) Kalipetsis. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Ruby Craddock, and her infant son, Edward.
Billie will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Bristol Hospice and Caring Senior Service for their loving care and support.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019