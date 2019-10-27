|
Billie Soffe Grandy
1938 ~ 2019
Billie Colynn Soffe Grandy passed peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019, after years of peaceful rest. She was loved and looked after by her husband of 61 years, Chet. They were adventuresome parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, who rarely missed a chance to enjoy, support and celebrate life.
In our view, Billie is now completely pain free and flowing with the love energy of us all. She has reconnected with her first born daughter, Kim, other family members and her animals she so loved.
The past several years of "long goodbye" notwithstanding, Billie had a full life. Most likely her favorite years were spent in large part exploring, hiking, bicycling, skiing and laughing while in nature. During these activities she enjoyed the company of family and many friends and always by the side of her hubby (sharing her gripes for sure, but mostly appreciating).
Her Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please follow this link to her full obituary at www.jenkins-soffe.com; and that's where we will update information regarding Celebration of Life details-most likely to take place in the spring.
Enjoy at least a little bit of every day and hopefully a lot!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019