Billy Raymond Coulter
1929~2020
Billy Raymond Coulter, age 91, passed away on October 26, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. He was born on October 9, 1929 in Neosho, Missouri to Glorvina Pearson and Jay Wylie Coulter. He is survived by his children, Debra Coulter, Suzanne (Ray) Lancaster, Randall (Judy) Coulter, Bryan (Kim) Coulter, David (Shari) Coulter, and Mark (Amy) Coulter; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Grogan Coulter. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
