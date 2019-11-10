Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Center of Southern Utah
1316 S. 400 E.
St. George, UT 84790
(435) 986-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Billye Elg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billye Edgar Elg


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billye Edgar Elg Obituary
Billye Edgar Elg
Oct 22, 1933 ~ Nov 7, 2019
Billye Jane Rowe Edgar Elg, 86, passed away on November 7, 2019, in St. George, Utah.
She was born on October 22, 1933, in McCammon, Idaho, to William and Beatrice Fisher Rowe. In 1955 she married Robert B. Edgar Jr. in Blackfoot, Idaho, and they had two beautiful children. Bob passed away in 1968. Following his death, Billye earned a bachelor's degree in English from Idaho State University and moved her family to Bountiful, Utah. She was a respected English teacher at Bountiful Jr. High and Woods Cross High School for 19 years. In 1981 she married Duaine Elg and gained two more wonderful children.
During retirement, she and Duaine enjoyed traveling the world and spending time at the homes they built in Washington, Utah, and Island Park, Idaho. Duaine passed away in 2012. Billye loved both of her husbands, her children and her grandchildren dearly. She leaves a legacy of resilience and strength to all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Robert B. Edgar III (Lora); her step-daughter, Janalyn Elg Jenn; her step-son, Jayson Elg; her grandchildren, Danielle, Alexa, Connor and Samantha Edgar; Elizabeth and Nicholas Larcher; Makenna and Jacob Jenn; Brooke (David) Yack; and Taylor (Korral) and Nicholas (Jill) Elg; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Lewis, and brothers, William and Jerry (Dee) Rowe, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her daughter, Catherine Edgar Larcher; and her granddaughter, Natalie Larcher.
Her family would like to express their great appreciation to the friends, neighbors and medical professionals who have loved and cared for Billye.
A family memorial will be held.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -