Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Birdie Nielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birdie Jean Nielson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Birdie Jean Nielson Obituary
Birdie Jean (Johnson) Nielson
1931-2019
On the wings of a dove-Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born on July 23rd, 1931 in Elsinore, UT to LaVern and Kalon Johnson. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Nielson, on February 19, 1949. Their love was the kind of story that they write books about. Their example is something to live by and we will always be grateful.
Birdie enjoyed fishing and camping with friends and family. Riding motorcycles, baiting our hooks and frying up the fish we would catch.
Mom was great at construction. It seemed every time dad went out of town, mom would tear down a wall. He would return and have to find a new way to support the house since it had been a load bearing wall. It all turned out beautiful and just how she wanted it.
Sewing was a great passion of Birdie's. She would make clothes, curtains, blankets and endless other treasures at our requests. She was very talented, and her family will always cherish the amazing items.
When visiting Ken and Birdie you knew to pull up a chair at the kitchen table and prepare for a competitive game of cards or dice. The games were intense, the jokes were always flowing, and the laughter never stopped.
Christmas Eve was a holiday of it's very own. The entire family would arrive to enjoy the meal she had spent days making. She was matched by no one with her skills in the kitchen. Everyone waited anxiously just for a chance to get a slice of her homemade bread. Roast dinners will never be the same without her gravy.
Birdie was the essence of class. She was elegant, graceful and beautiful. Her contagious smile will never be forgotten. She was fun and loving and we will miss her so much. We know in our hearts that dad is grateful to be with her again.
Birdie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nielson, her parents and brother, and her great grandchildren Hailey Buh and Holden Buh. She is survived and loved so deeply by her sisters; Ann Steed, Carolyn (Paul) Wardell, her children; Karen Kraus, Karla (Mike) Buh, Kerry (Shirl) Nielson, Kelly (Randy) Wilson, her 9 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM located at Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple in the Larkin small chapel. Viewing will be held prior on Saturday at 10:00-10:45 AM. Burial will be at Bountiful City Cemetery.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now