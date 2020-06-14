1 June 1930 ~ 7 June 2020
Blaine Carlson Tueller passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1930 in Logan, Utah, the first child of Elva Geneva Carlson and Lamont Edwin Tueller. The family moved to Cedar City in 1932. Other than his junior year of education at Logan High School, he attended public schools in Cedar City. He met his future wife, Jean Marie Heywood, while in the ninth grade.
In 1949, Blaine accepted a mission call to the Netherlands, where he served diligently for 30 months. Blaine and Jean were married in the Logan, Utah Temple a few weeks later in July 1953. He immediately began his two-year draft commitment in the U.S. Army, mostly at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he was assigned as a photographer. After discharge from the army, he earned his B.A. in History/Political Science summa cum laude at Utah State University. Blaine and Jean thought it would be fun to accept an offer of employment from the U.S. Foreign Service. His first posting was in Dublin, Ireland, followed by an assignment in Vienna, Austria. He subsequently served his country in Tangier, Morocco; Caracas, Venezuela; Panama City, Panama; Manila, Philippines; and Madrid, Spain. An exemplary American diplomat, he retired in 1986 as a member of the Senior Foreign Service with more than thirty years of government service.
In retirement, Blaine still had more service to contribute. He accepted a call to work with David M. Kennedy, the Special Representative for the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When released in April 1990, he accepted a second calling as bishop, serving in the Holladay 24th Ward. Then between 1993 and 1996, he served as mission president in the Greece Athens Mission, helping congregations and members in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Albania. Back in Utah, he served with Jean as a temple worker in the Salt Lake City Temple for the next nine years, waking up early for the first shift. In 2005, the still active couple moved from Holladay to Lehi. Ever willing to serve Heavenly Father and neighbors, Blaine accepted more church callings, serving as a nursery leader with Jean and teaching Gospel Doctrine for years in the Lehi 36th Ward. Before Jean's death, they lived in Covington Senior Living of Lehi, where again he enjoyed meeting others and leading discussion of the "Come, Follow Me" weekly lessons.
He loved to read novels, histories, the daily newspaper and magazines. Wherever he lived, he knew where the library was. He also loved singing tenor in choirs. For his eightieth birthday, he was delighted to have the opportunity to sing with the Tabernacle Choir.
Jean Marie preceded him in death on August 14, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Diane Tueller Bickmore; his brothers, Bennion Lamont Tueller and Rodney Edwin Tueller; his children, Jan Tueller Lowman, Anna Tueller Stone, Matthew Heywood Tueller, Marie Tueller Emmett, Diane Tueller Pritchett, Martha Tueller Barrett, Elisabeth Tueller Dearden, James Blaine Tueller, Rachel Tueller and Jeanne Tueller Krumperman; in-laws; thirty grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and innumerable members of his extended family.
The family thanks Covington Senior Living in Lehi, Utah for the good care of their father. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blaine Carlson and Jean Marie Heywood Tueller Scholarship at Utah Valley University will honor their memories and the efforts of a new generations of students. The scholarship at Utah Valley University is for international students who show potential for embodying the values of education, family, and community. https://www.uvu.edu/give/?dids=blaine-carlson-jean-marie-tueller
Funeral services were held at Wing Mortuary in Lehi on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Video streaming of the service can be viewed on the Wing Mortuary Lehi Facebook page.
Blaine Carlson Tueller passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1930 in Logan, Utah, the first child of Elva Geneva Carlson and Lamont Edwin Tueller. The family moved to Cedar City in 1932. Other than his junior year of education at Logan High School, he attended public schools in Cedar City. He met his future wife, Jean Marie Heywood, while in the ninth grade.
In 1949, Blaine accepted a mission call to the Netherlands, where he served diligently for 30 months. Blaine and Jean were married in the Logan, Utah Temple a few weeks later in July 1953. He immediately began his two-year draft commitment in the U.S. Army, mostly at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he was assigned as a photographer. After discharge from the army, he earned his B.A. in History/Political Science summa cum laude at Utah State University. Blaine and Jean thought it would be fun to accept an offer of employment from the U.S. Foreign Service. His first posting was in Dublin, Ireland, followed by an assignment in Vienna, Austria. He subsequently served his country in Tangier, Morocco; Caracas, Venezuela; Panama City, Panama; Manila, Philippines; and Madrid, Spain. An exemplary American diplomat, he retired in 1986 as a member of the Senior Foreign Service with more than thirty years of government service.
In retirement, Blaine still had more service to contribute. He accepted a call to work with David M. Kennedy, the Special Representative for the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When released in April 1990, he accepted a second calling as bishop, serving in the Holladay 24th Ward. Then between 1993 and 1996, he served as mission president in the Greece Athens Mission, helping congregations and members in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Albania. Back in Utah, he served with Jean as a temple worker in the Salt Lake City Temple for the next nine years, waking up early for the first shift. In 2005, the still active couple moved from Holladay to Lehi. Ever willing to serve Heavenly Father and neighbors, Blaine accepted more church callings, serving as a nursery leader with Jean and teaching Gospel Doctrine for years in the Lehi 36th Ward. Before Jean's death, they lived in Covington Senior Living of Lehi, where again he enjoyed meeting others and leading discussion of the "Come, Follow Me" weekly lessons.
He loved to read novels, histories, the daily newspaper and magazines. Wherever he lived, he knew where the library was. He also loved singing tenor in choirs. For his eightieth birthday, he was delighted to have the opportunity to sing with the Tabernacle Choir.
Jean Marie preceded him in death on August 14, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Diane Tueller Bickmore; his brothers, Bennion Lamont Tueller and Rodney Edwin Tueller; his children, Jan Tueller Lowman, Anna Tueller Stone, Matthew Heywood Tueller, Marie Tueller Emmett, Diane Tueller Pritchett, Martha Tueller Barrett, Elisabeth Tueller Dearden, James Blaine Tueller, Rachel Tueller and Jeanne Tueller Krumperman; in-laws; thirty grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and innumerable members of his extended family.
The family thanks Covington Senior Living in Lehi, Utah for the good care of their father. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blaine Carlson and Jean Marie Heywood Tueller Scholarship at Utah Valley University will honor their memories and the efforts of a new generations of students. The scholarship at Utah Valley University is for international students who show potential for embodying the values of education, family, and community. https://www.uvu.edu/give/?dids=blaine-carlson-jean-marie-tueller
Funeral services were held at Wing Mortuary in Lehi on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Video streaming of the service can be viewed on the Wing Mortuary Lehi Facebook page.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.