Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Caffé Molise
404 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Blaine Curtis Tonsend

Blaine Curtis Tonsend Obituary
Blaine Curtis Townsend
5/28/58 ~ 9/25/2019
Blaine passed away the evening of September 25th. He was surrounded by friends and family as messages poured in from near and far in support of this outstanding man. The messages will remain as a testament to the kind of person he was. He was a man of great stature, both in the literal and figurative sense as he had a way of lighting up a room with his infectious laugh and big, bursting personality.
Blaine will be dearly missed. He will be remembered as an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, and as a special friend.
Blaine's family would like to thank their friends and community for the overwhelming support and love in this difficult time.
A celebration of his life will be held at Caffé Molise, 404 S West Temple Salt Lake City, Utah 84101, October 25th from 6-9 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
