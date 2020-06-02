Blanche Graham Glaittli quietly returned to her Heavenly Father on May 29, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Blanche was born on July 25, 1929 in Union, Utah to Clifford and Arvil Graham. She was raised on a small family farm on Creek Road in Union, Utah. Blanche has 2 brothers Bob and Jim and 2 sisters Aleen and Grace. She attended Jordan High School where she participated in student government, performed in the school musicals, and sang in many choirs. Blanche had a lovely voice. After High school she was a model for the Deseret News and worked in the business office at Sears in Salt Lake City, Utah. One day while at work, she met a handsome young Don Glaittli who was working in the T.V. department. They dated, fell in love, and eloped. Don and Blanche were married in Elko, Nevada on April 29, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Don and Blanche purchased an acre of land in the middle of Holladay, Utah near Don's family. Their they built their home and built a wonderful life. Blanche loved to spend time gardening. She and Don spent hours in their vegetable garden. It was the envy of the neighborhood. She would can and preserve much of what they grew and would enjoy the fruits of her labors all year long. She also made sure that all her neighbors could share in her bountiful harvest. Blanche was a wonderful cook and would prepare delicious meals for her family. She would welcome friends and neighbors into her home…they never left hungry. Blanche worked for several years as a Lunch Lady at Howard R Driggs Elementary School. She took great pride in her work making sure that the children in her school had a nutritious lunch. Blanche loved a bargain and she was an avid garage sale-er. She looked forward all week to Saturday Mornings. She would venture out rain or shine looking for treasures. She had an eye for beauty and value and filled her home with many lovely things she found. Blanche was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities and in many organizations. She loved visiting the sisters in her Ward and over they years she developed many lasting friendships and relationships. Blanche's favorite calling in life was that of wife and mother and grandmother. When Don developed Alzheimer's Disease, she devoted her life to his care. Don died on December 26, 2013. Blanche has 4 children, Bryan Glaittli, Gary Glaittli (Kristen) Shauna Turner (Jeffery) and Jeff Glaittli. She is the matriarch of a great posterity of 28 grandchildren, 26 great great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020 for members of the family only. In lieu of attending Blanche's memorial service honor Blanche by visiting an old friend, spending time with a loved one, serving a neighbor or by being kind to a stranger.



