Bob T. Tulin
1943 - 2020
Bob T. Tulin
1943 ~ 2020
Born July 30, 1943 in Utah, and passed on June 7, 2020. Bob lived a fulfilling life full of love and passion. His love for his family was strong and powerful. His favorite pastime was to have everyone over to enjoy the company and food.
Bob enjoyed all sports. He especially loved coaching. He took many championships with his boys. He coached baseball, basketball, and football.
He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Tulin, and son Robert (Robbie) Tulin.
He is survived by his wife Mary Tulin of 58 years, his son Richard (Marissa) Tulin, daughter Kelly (Samuel) Wright, grandchildren Braxton and Lacie Tulin, Rikki (Daniel D.) Tulin, great grandchildren Nyjah and Oaklyn Bobbi, brother Bill Tulin, brother Louis Partenza.
There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at 5496 W. Big Springs Dr., West Jordan, Utah 84081.
"Just when a grandpa thinks his work is finished, someone calls him "Great!" www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
