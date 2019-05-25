|
|
Bobbie Lynne Smith Gillies
1944-2019
Bobbie Lynne Smith Gillies loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at age 74. Bobbie was born November 19, 1944 in Beaver, Utah to Barbara Carter and Warren G Smith.
Bobbie married her sweetheart, Abe in August of 1963 and soon after moved to Salt Lake City where they would unknowingly, like most newlyweds, build a foundation of a lifetime. Young and fearless, as Bobbie always lived, she agreed to the adventure of restoring a Victorian house in the Avenues. As the remodeling began, so did her family and soon 40 years had passed. Her fondest memories were not of ladders for stairs, Thanksgiving dinners on the barbeque or doing dishes in the bathtub. It was helping neighbors, Sangria parties in the alley, driving endless school, soccer and dance carpools, baking "cinnies", Monday night spaghetti dinners, road trips to the Beaver cabin, Willie Nelson, spoiling her grandchildren and the sweet taste of a Manhattan cocktail.
After raising three children, Bobbie answered an ad for a part time sales position at Spoons N Spice kitchenware store. As was Bobbie's nature and sense of dedication and commitment she was soon promoted to Manager and remained so for almost thirty years. During this time Bobbie found her "second" family that included "Spoons" employees and customers. Bobbie cherished all of these relationships, but none more so than with her closest friend, Vicki Madsen.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Abe, her children Jennifer (Josh Schultz), Matthew (Nikki Brush) and Sarah (Chris Tulloch), grandchildren Matthew, Justin, Sam, Grace, Sydney and Kate. Sister Sharon Gray and brother Gilbert Smith, many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Celebration of Bobbie's life will be held June 15, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00 pm at Publik Space 975 S. West Temple Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. In lieu of flowers please raise a glass and watch the sunset with someone you love. "To your lovely eyes, Bobbie Lynne".
Interment at Beaver City Cemetery, Beaver Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 25 to May 26, 2019