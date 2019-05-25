Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Bobbie Gillies
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Publik Space
975 S. West Temple
Salt Lake City,, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Gillies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Lynne Smith Gillies


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie Lynne Smith Gillies Obituary
Bobbie Lynne Smith Gillies
1944-2019
Bobbie Lynne Smith Gillies loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at age 74. Bobbie was born November 19, 1944 in Beaver, Utah to Barbara Carter and Warren G Smith.
Bobbie married her sweetheart, Abe in August of 1963 and soon after moved to Salt Lake City where they would unknowingly, like most newlyweds, build a foundation of a lifetime. Young and fearless, as Bobbie always lived, she agreed to the adventure of restoring a Victorian house in the Avenues. As the remodeling began, so did her family and soon 40 years had passed. Her fondest memories were not of ladders for stairs, Thanksgiving dinners on the barbeque or doing dishes in the bathtub. It was helping neighbors, Sangria parties in the alley, driving endless school, soccer and dance carpools, baking "cinnies", Monday night spaghetti dinners, road trips to the Beaver cabin, Willie Nelson, spoiling her grandchildren and the sweet taste of a Manhattan cocktail.
After raising three children, Bobbie answered an ad for a part time sales position at Spoons N Spice kitchenware store. As was Bobbie's nature and sense of dedication and commitment she was soon promoted to Manager and remained so for almost thirty years. During this time Bobbie found her "second" family that included "Spoons" employees and customers. Bobbie cherished all of these relationships, but none more so than with her closest friend, Vicki Madsen.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Abe, her children Jennifer (Josh Schultz), Matthew (Nikki Brush) and Sarah (Chris Tulloch), grandchildren Matthew, Justin, Sam, Grace, Sydney and Kate. Sister Sharon Gray and brother Gilbert Smith, many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Celebration of Bobbie's life will be held June 15, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00 pm at Publik Space 975 S. West Temple Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. In lieu of flowers please raise a glass and watch the sunset with someone you love. "To your lovely eyes, Bobbie Lynne".
Interment at Beaver City Cemetery, Beaver Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now