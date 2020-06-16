Bodil E. Moench

1944~2020

Our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on June 12, 2020. Bodil was born in Odense, Denmark on April 10, 1944. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah when she was 20 years old and met the love of her life, Richard Moench. They were married in the Salt Lake City temple in 1964. They had 7 wonderful children. Her children were her greatest treasures. Niclas (Jodi Syndergaard), Mikael, Rosina (Roy Veenendall), Torben, Karsten (Nicole Lyn Hopkinson), Nikolej, Sabrina (Mickey Beck), 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She loved to decorate homes, work in her garden, and knit. Bodil was a sweetheart. She was kind hearted and giving to all. She was beautiful and lived a wonderful life. Her sweet spirit and grace will be in our hearts forever. We love you mom! In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Primary Children's Hospital. A private family service will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store