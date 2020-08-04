Bonnie Rose Caputo Lucero

1942 ~ 2020

Our beloved, Bonnie Rose Caputo Lucero (Nana), passed away at home on August 2, 2020, at the age of 78 after a courageous fight against cancer. Bonnie was welcomed home to Heaven by many loving relatives including her younger brother Danny, her mother Jean, and most of all she is finally reunited with her loving father Geno who passed away when she was only a young girl.

Bonnie is survived by her siblings Joe, Toni, and Joan; her childhood sweetheart and husband of 40 years Victor Lucero; her loving children Geno (Tammie), Julie (Don), Victoria (Sione), and Laura her angel caretaker these past difficult months; her adoring grandchildren Jared, Leslie, Jessica, Christopher, Genevieve, Donald, Landon, Niko, Cameron, Tyler, Demi, Jayden, Brandon, Matayah, Kaleo, Eliseo, and Bella; and her great grandchildren Benjamin, Allie, Noah, Ethan, Matai, Kingston, Harper, Max, Eli, Lucia, Ben, Sophie, Roman, Domo, Tito, Josiah, Lilian, Jasmine, Ava and Kalanite.

Bonnie was born in Salt Lake City on February 26, 1942 to Jean Keen and Eugene Antonio Caputo. She would tell almost anyone who asked that her greatest dream was to be a mother and her dreams were fulfilled in so many different ways. As a young girl, she unexpectedly became a mother figure for her siblings when her father, Geno, passed away. He was a proud Italian man and her Italian heritage was a source of pride for her entire life. She continued her role as a mother figure for all of her nieces and nephews and their children as well. She became the glue to the Caputo family and loved her siblings and their families so deeply.

On February 27, 1960 she married her sweetheart Victor and became a mother to their four children. She taught them to love and have faith in God, work hard, respect others, to love and forgive others, and most of all she showed them how important it was to have a mother that loved them unconditionally. No one on earth was more proud of her kids than Bonnie.

As her kids grew up, Bonnie became the "mother" to hundreds of young people at Glendale Junior High as well as the neighborhood "mother" of Utahna Drive. She was a protector, a confidant, a friend, and a supporter to so many kids. There have been countless numbers of these students and neighbors, decades later, who have visited or reached out to let her know how much she meant to them. Her impact on the young people in Salt Lake City is truly impossible to measure.

After retirement, Bonnie's efforts as a mother figure did not end. She became a mother figure to so many of her grandchildren. Helping them when they were in need, spending time and loving them when they felt alone, and most of all, expressing her pride and love in them no matter the circumstances. Even as her health deteriorated, she still loved nothing more than spending time and loving all of those to whom she was a mother.

As the mother to our family and many others, Bonnie leaves a legacy of love, service, and compassion that is rare to find. We all love her so much and know that she is happy and at peace with so many loved ones and watching down on us. She is surely filled with so much pride and gratitude to each one of us for helping fulfill her dream of being the greatest thing in the world...a mother.

A small Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 promptly at 6 PM at Ignite Church (1055 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Mass will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of the Madeleine (331 E S Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.)

Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery (275 U St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103)



