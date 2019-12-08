|
Bonnie Dean Weston
Wade
Feb. 16,1929 ~ Dec. 6, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Bonnie Dean Weston Wade, 90, surrounded by her loving family, was reunited with her eternal sweetheart on December 6, 2019.
Bonnie was born on February 16, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Paul and Lila Weston. Bonnie graduated from South High School and continued her education at the University of Utah. Whether it was good grades, a job, or a full dance card, Bonnie knew what she wanted out of life and wasn't afraid to go get it.
Bonnie was always a lot of fun, but the real fun began November 1,1951 when she was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple to her sweetheart Nate Wade. Nate and Bonnie started their marriage in San Antonio, Texas where Nate served in the Air Force and Bonnie, always a go-getter, found a job on day one as a secretary for a General. Their time in San Antonio was a great adventure and was a truly cherished time in their marriage.
After returning home to Utah, they welcomed two beautiful daughters, Nata and Wendy. Bonnie loved being a mother and always made her daughters feel special. She supported them in everything they did, and they always knew she loved them. She gave them the courage to believe in themselves. Bonnie was a "wonderful mom!"
Bonnie was an avid tennis player. You could find her Monday through Friday on the tennis court with her friends. Bonnie played tennis well into her 80's. The US Open was on her travel calendar every year with her girls and Nate.
Bonnie and Nate shared a love of travel. They traveled the country by car and the world by plane and boat. St. George and Laguna Beach were their favorite spots to be. Bonnie was a fierce competitor and would take Nate to task on the tennis court however, he could hold his own on the golf course. No matter the results, they loved spending time doing everything together.
Bonnie and Nate were blessed with and adored their seven amazing grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They were their number one fans and cheered them on in all their activities. They were so proud of each and every one of them.
Bonnie was proud of her ancestral heritage, through her ancestor William Brewster on the Mayflower to her pioneer great-great-grandfather who accompanied Brigham Young into the Salt Lake Valley. Shortly after his arrival he was sent to settle Laketown, Utah, where Bonnie spent much of her childhood.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all her life, Bonnie never passed on an opportunity to serve and her creativity was put to good use in her many callings. She had a strong testimony of her Savior.
Bonnie had a sweet tooth and never turned down a Diet Coke with lemon, lemon bars, or a slice of homemade lemon pie.
A special thank you to our angel Nani and her family for the wonderful love and care she provided to Bonnie and Nate over the last three years. Her special care allowed them to stay in the home they loved.
Bonnie is survived by her two daughters Nata Schneider (Kirk), Wendy Leishman (Kyle); seven grandchildren Allie Schneider, Kacey Schneider Jenson (Dan), Carli Schneider Claflin (Daniel), Nate, EmmieKate, AlexAnna, and Jordan Leishman; two great-grandchildren Eliza Jenson and Charles Claflin. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Weston.
Her sweetheart Nate passed away on August 24, 2019. In 68 years of marriage they have only been apart for the last 101 days. We have great joy in knowing they will never have spent a Christmas apart. Merry Christmas Mom and Dad. We love you!
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 14th at the Olympus Hills Meeting House (4176 South Adonis Drive, Salt Lake City) with visitation from 10:30 to 11:45. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Immediately following interment, a celebration of life will be held for family and friends from 2:30 to 4:00 at The Country Club, 2400 Country Club Drive, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019